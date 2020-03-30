Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 128,508 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $369,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,750. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

