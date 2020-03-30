Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,850 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of CMS Energy worth $298,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.65. 50,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,722. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

