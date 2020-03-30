Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $308,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,438,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,138,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

FCX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. 240,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,627,584. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.