Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of MGM Resorts International worth $309,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,078,000 after buying an additional 903,604 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. AXA boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,378.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 958,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 893,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.88. 817,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,402,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.57. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

