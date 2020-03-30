Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $338,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 125,121 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.60. 12,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,332. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $161.11.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

