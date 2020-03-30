Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $396,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.73. 18,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,308. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

