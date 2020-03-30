Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,131 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of KeyCorp worth $325,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.76.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 368,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,019,724. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

