Geode Capital Management LLC Has $409.32 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351,964 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of eBay worth $409,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of eBay by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 682,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,887,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

