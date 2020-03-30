Geode Capital Management LLC Has $403.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $403,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.20. 4,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,741 shares of company stock worth $22,296,094. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

