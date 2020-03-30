Geode Capital Management LLC Has $362.38 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724,867 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 45,389 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Southwest Airlines worth $362,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.32. 195,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,596,338. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

