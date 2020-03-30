Geode Capital Management LLC Has $339.05 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,671,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,586 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $339,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Corning stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. 217,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

