Geode Capital Management LLC Has $332.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $332,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ball by 136.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $31,197,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ball by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 254,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 167,933 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.34.

BLL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.36. 54,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,188. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

