Geode Capital Management LLC Has $319.21 Million Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,632 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of United Continental worth $319,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after purchasing an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 307.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,660,000 after buying an additional 260,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,770,000 after buying an additional 247,765 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 342,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,881,076. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

