Geode Capital Management LLC Has $317.26 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,077 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Kraft Heinz worth $317,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,426,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,646 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 92,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $24.34. 113,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

