Geode Capital Management LLC Has $317.13 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,184,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,413 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $317,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

