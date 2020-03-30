Geode Capital Management LLC Has $307.52 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $307,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.00. 12,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,747. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,591 shares of company stock worth $198,518 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.