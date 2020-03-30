Geode Capital Management LLC Has $303.56 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $303,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.24. 61,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.92. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $229.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.91.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

