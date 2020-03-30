Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.85 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,849,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,257 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,681 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 322,219 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,814,000 after buying an additional 89,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,037,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

