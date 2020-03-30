Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $348,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,254 shares of company stock worth $3,533,269 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.09.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

