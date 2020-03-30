Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,281 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Boston Properties worth $386,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,964. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.92.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

