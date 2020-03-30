Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Parker-Hannifin worth $405,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,431,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,845,000 after acquiring an additional 153,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,953,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

PH traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.75. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.