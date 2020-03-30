Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of McKesson worth $401,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded up $10.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.11. 137,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $111.71 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.18.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

