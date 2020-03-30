Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 86,965 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523,933 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,965 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $381,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.04. 11,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,834. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

