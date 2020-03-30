Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 74,669 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $386,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,217. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

