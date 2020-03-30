Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 55,647 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,647 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $382,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,954. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

