Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 119,542 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of First Republic Bank worth $314,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $129,471,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,954,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,071,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,894,000 after acquiring an additional 103,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,893. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.48. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

