Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,061,973 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,973 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Las Vegas Sands worth $334,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.