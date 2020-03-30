Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,252 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of ResMed worth $375,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock traded up $9.86 on Monday, hitting $151.81. 21,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.95.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

