Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Copart worth $307,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Copart by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $619,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Copart by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699 in the last 90 days. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.20. 29,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,193. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

