Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,464 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of ANSYS worth $394,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,693,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

ANSS stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

