Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 59,656 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Align Technology worth $373,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.32. 15,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

