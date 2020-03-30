Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,701 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Ameren worth $306,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ameren by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

Shares of AEE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.31. 26,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

