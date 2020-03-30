Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,520 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $339,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,796,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $658.01. 3,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $765.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

