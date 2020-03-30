Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 122,105 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,105 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $396,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. 12,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

