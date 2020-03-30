Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Raised by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gentex worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Gentex by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

