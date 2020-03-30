Genaro Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $575,827.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $575,827.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Huobi, DigiFinex and CoinMex. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.04844763 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00065300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Allcoin, HitBTC, CoinMex, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

