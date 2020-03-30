Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 27th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. 39,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,685. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

