Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.21.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications by 578.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Frontier Communications by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 170,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Communications
Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.
