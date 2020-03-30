Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.21.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications by 578.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Frontier Communications by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 170,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTR opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34. Frontier Communications has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

