Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,237,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,689 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $29,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.26. 265,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,627,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

