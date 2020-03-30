FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $23.32. 78,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,911. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

