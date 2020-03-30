Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.08

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.08 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 63390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 519,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $24,637,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $13,246,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 193.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 104,727 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

