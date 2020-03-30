Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.08

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.08 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 63390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 519,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $24,637,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $13,246,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 193.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 104,727 shares during the period.
Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.