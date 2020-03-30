Fountain Hits Market Capitalization of $952,093.31 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $952,093.31 and $33,147.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.39 or 0.02496368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00192284 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045664 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

