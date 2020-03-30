Fosun International Ltd Buys 2,650 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

