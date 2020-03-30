Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.43

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.43 and last traded at $95.36, with a volume of 286056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director Irving Weissman sold 196,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $18,650,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $908,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,087,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,527,389.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,905 shares of company stock worth $20,669,092. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at $76,112,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Forty Seven by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 479,359 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at $18,954,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Forty Seven by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forty Seven by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

