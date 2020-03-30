Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS opened at $35.51 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,363,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fortis by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Fortis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.