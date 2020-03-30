Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRTA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Forterra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FRTA opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $324.27 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 346,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Forterra by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Forterra by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 201,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 98,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

