Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FRTA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Forterra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Shares of FRTA opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $324.27 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 346,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Forterra by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Forterra by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 201,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 98,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
