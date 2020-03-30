FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $36,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,293,000 after buying an additional 55,647 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,200,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,438,000 after acquiring an additional 200,390 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 242,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.10. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

