First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FMY opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $14.57.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

