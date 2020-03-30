First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity alerts:

NYSE:FAM opened at $8.77 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.