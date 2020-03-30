First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 27th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSFG shares. TheStreet downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $104,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1,579.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $37.40 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.